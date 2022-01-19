Bath city councilors could enact a citywide mask mandate on Wednesday, which would require everyone ages 2 and older to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Councilors will review a draft rule during a special public meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Bath city hall. Face masks are required in all municipal buildings, including city hall, according to the city’s website.

Bath’s draft mandate, based on Brunswick and Portland’s mask mandates adopted earlier this month, would require masks to be worn in stores, public transportation, and restaurants except when people are actively eating and drinking in an “isolated location such as a table or booth” away from others.

Violating the rule would be considered a civil violation subject to a $500 fine. Anyone who refuses to put on a mask when asked would be forced to leave the space.

At least six councilors would need to vote in favor of the ordinance, which would remain in effect for 60 days, at which point city councilors could decide to renew the rule, adjust it or drop it.

The full draft rule can be read on the city’s website.

