Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  1/25  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  1/26  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  1/24  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee

Wed.  1/26  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/26  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/26  7 p.m.  School Board Workshop  46 Federal St.

Thur.  1/27  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  1/24  4 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Tues.  1/25  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Tues.  1/25  6 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Thur.  1/27  6 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  1/25  4:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  Conference Room

Wed.  1/26  6:30 p.m.  Charter Commission Public Hearing  Russell Room

Thur.  1/27  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

