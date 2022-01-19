Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues. 1/25 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall

Wed. 1/26 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 1/24 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee

Wed. 1/26 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 1/26 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 1/26 7 p.m. School Board Workshop 46 Federal St.

Thur. 1/27 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 1/24 4 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee

Tues. 1/25 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee

Tues. 1/25 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee

Thur. 1/27 6 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 1/25 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room

Wed. 1/26 6:30 p.m. Charter Commission Public Hearing Russell Room

Thur. 1/27 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: