Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 1/25 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 1/26 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 1/24 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee
Wed. 1/26 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 1/26 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 1/26 7 p.m. School Board Workshop 46 Federal St.
Thur. 1/27 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 1/24 4 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Tues. 1/25 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Tues. 1/25 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Thur. 1/27 6 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 1/25 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room
Wed. 1/26 6:30 p.m. Charter Commission Public Hearing Russell Room
Thur. 1/27 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
