FREEPORT – Teresa Alexine “Tree” Bendokas, 42, passed away Jan. 5, 2022. She was born July 19, 1979 on Block Island, R.I., the beloved daughter of William and Lois (Mitchell) Bendokas of Block Island. Teresa graduated from the Block Island School and went on to attend New England College in NH, Leslie College in Boston and CCRI in RI. She was always continuing her education to stay ahead in her field. Teresa was employed for over 14 years at Crossroads for Women in Scarborough, where she was in charge of the IT department as systems administrator. Teresa also led various training sessions for Crossroads. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Marley Grace and her son Emmett Lucas. Besides her parents and children she leaves Kevin Heinfeld and Curt and Cheryl Heinfeld, also several aunts, uncles and cousins. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 20222, at 11 a.m., in Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church one hour prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Block Island in the near future.In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Freeport Friends, P.O. Box 93, Freeport, ME 04078 or The Mary D. Fund, Box 323, Block Island, RI 02807.﻿

