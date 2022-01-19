BALDWIN – Judith “Judy” Margaret Haskell, 82, passed away on Jan. 15, 2022, at her home after a long illness, surrounded by her loving children.

Judy was born in Portland, Maine, on Jan. 21, 1939, a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Nugent) Casey.

Judy married Donald L. Haskell in 1956 and shortly after settled in West Baldwin where they raised their seven children. As a homemaker, Judy had little time to work outside of the home, but she enjoyed working the ticket booth at the Fryeburg Fair for many years.

Judy loved spending time with her family more than anything. She loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, camping, family cookouts and celebrations, board games and family dinners.

In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her husband Don, her brother, Jack Casey, and sister, Patty Richards

Judy is survived by her seven children – Rhonda Warren and her husband Kevin of Steep Falls, Paul “Tony” Haskell of Baldwin, Margaret Haskell of Portland, Michael Haskell of Porter, David Haskell and his wife Ileesha of Baldwin, James Haskell of Parsonsfield, Patricia Smith and her husband George of Porter; eight grandchildren – Peter Warren, Matthew Warren, Jessica Leconte, Crystal Miller, Dylan Haskell, Anthony Haskell, Brady Smith and Casey Smith; eleven great-grandchildren – Annabelle, Lincoln, Nolan, Maverick, Alden, Ryley, Hailey, Jayla, Mikayla, Danika and Mataya.

A private family service and burial will be held later in the spring. Online condolence messages can be submitted at Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Rt. 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

for their support and comfort of Judy

in her final days.

Guest Book