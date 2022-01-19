WESTBROOK – Margaret “Meg” Nichols, 72, of Westbrook, formerly of Scarborough, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022. She was born on March 31, 1949, in Bellows Falls, Vermont to parents Austin and Elizabeth (Sandy) Nichols. Growing up in the small town of Saxtons River, Vermont, Meg had an idyllic childhood with her sister, Anne, and their family. They would summer in Chamberlain Maine at the family’s home on the ocean. In the 1960’s they all moved to Maine, making a home in Cape Elizabeth. Throughout her life Meg was athletic and loved sports and friendly competition; she had a passion for playing basketball, downhill skiing at Sugarloaf, attending hockey games and rooting for her two favorite football teams, the Patriots and the Seahawks. In her 20’s Meg moved to Virginia Beach and made a lot of lifelong friends. While in Virginia Beach she took her love for animals and turned it into a career as a dog groomer for many years. Over the years she had many German Shepherds as loyal companions by her side, her last one being her beloved Cujo. Later in life she opted for a shorter version with her beloved Kippy, a Pembroke Corgi.In her 40’s Meg changed careers and became a dental assistant. She excelled in her career and made many new friends. Meg had a kind, generous heart and loved making people laugh. Every week she and her coworkers had Thursday Night Parties where she was the ever outgoing and fun loving host of “The Meg Show” where to everyone’s delight, she was the center of attention. Meg is survived by her nephews, Scott and Mark Ivers and their families, her cousins in Indiana, and countless dear friends. She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Anne and many pets.A graveside service will be announced at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth. To express condolences, or to participate in Meg’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Meg’s name to your local animal shelter or the ASPCA.

