A Portland police officer has been charged with misdemeanor assault for an on-duty incident that occurred in May, the department said Wednesday.

Officer Christopher Crout is on paid administrative leave for the May 2 incident. The case is being handled by the Attorney General’s office.

“After a standard Portland Police Department review of the incident by first line supervisors and the command staff, an investigation was initiated,” Portland police said in a written statement. “The department contacted the Cumberland County District Attorney and the Attorney General to review whether the actions of the officer may have been criminal.”

Portland police regularly distribute information to the media and public about the circumstances of noteworthy arrests. But the department refused to release any further information about Crout’s case or describe why they believed the incident needed review.

In the past, top police leaders have said the department does a multi-step review of every use-of-force case that starts with line supervisors, to ensure police follow policy and to look for ways to improve training. But it’s not clear whether the alleged assault was at first reported by Crout as a permissible use of force or if it occurred under different circumstances.

Major Robert Martin refused to describe where the assault took place, who was injured or what brought Crout into contact with the victim. Attorney General Aaron Frey did not immediately respond to the same questions.

Crout has been employed by the Portland Police since January 2019.

A member of the Attorney General’s office staff also declined to answer questions about the circumstances of the assault, but said Crout will be arraigned Feb. 9 in Portland Unified Criminal Court.

This story will be updated.

