Photo caption: Author Jennifer Jacobson visits with campers to talk craft (Summer 2021).

Join us in February for a three-day adventure exploring Stories and Games from Around the World. We’ll start with an up-close look at the storytelling tradition. Before moving across the world, we’ll share legends from indigenous peoples in the Northeastern and Northwestern United States. We’ll savor stories from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and New Zealand – drawing inspiration for our own writing and art.

The world of play connects us all. During the Olympics, we come together to compete in common games, sports, and activities. Have you ever heard of the Greek game Skyros? What about Kitchen Ball from Botswana, or Circle Bounce, played by kids in Israel? Liz Giles-Brown, of Learning on the Move, will lead us in games and activities from around the globe. We’ll even create some of our own!

Designed for kids ages 8-13, the camp will run Tuesday, February 22, through Thursday, February 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $200. Financial assistance is available.

Celebrating Mother Earth, a four-day April Vacation Adventure, will be held Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22. Local teacher and artist Kathy Hartley will co-facilitate as we create collages and write about what the Earth means to us; examine issues related to climate change; and brainstorm ways we can take action to protect our communities. We’ll spend time moving, writing, and drawing in nature.

To celebrate Earth Day, campers will be treated to a workshop by Peak’s Island author and illustrator Jamie Hogan. We will research animals impacted by climate change and create our own “zines.” Jamie’s most recent book, Skywatcher, has received rave reviews from The Boston Globe and Portland Press Herald.

Designed for kids ages 8-13, Celebrating Mother Earth will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $250. Financial assistance is available.

Register for both camps before February 15 and receive a 10% discount.



For more information or to register go to: www.merrybarn.com, or contact [email protected] or (207) 752-2018.

