Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  1/25  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop  High School Library

Tues.  1/25  7 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals

Wed.  1/26  6:45 p.m.  Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee  Town Hall

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  1/21  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  Zoom

Tues.  1/25  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  1/25  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Wed.  1/26  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/26  2:30 p.m.  Town Council  Site Visit

Wed.  1/26  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  1/27  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  Town Hall

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Fri.  1/21  2:30 p.m.  City Facilities Planning Committee

Mon.  1/24  9 a.m.  Dogs and Public Spaces Advisory Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Mon.  1/24  5 p.m.  Transit Advisory Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Mon.  1/24  6:30 p.m.  State of the Schools  High School

Mon.  1/24  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  1/25  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop  2 Portland Fish Pier

Tues.  1/25  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  1/26  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  1/26  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  1/27  5 p.m.  Board of Health

Thur.  1/27  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
