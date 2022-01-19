Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 1/25 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop High School Library
Tues. 1/25 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals
Wed. 1/26 6:45 p.m. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee Town Hall
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 1/21 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Zoom
Tues. 1/25 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 1/25 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee
Wed. 1/26 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 1/26 2:30 p.m. Town Council Site Visit
Wed. 1/26 6 p.m. Housing Alliance Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 1/27 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District Town Hall
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Fri. 1/21 2:30 p.m. City Facilities Planning Committee
Mon. 1/24 9 a.m. Dogs and Public Spaces Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Mon. 1/24 5 p.m. Transit Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Mon. 1/24 6:30 p.m. State of the Schools High School
Mon. 1/24 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 1/25 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop 2 Portland Fish Pier
Tues. 1/25 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 1/26 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 1/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 1/27 5 p.m. Board of Health
Thur. 1/27 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
