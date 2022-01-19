SOCCER

The cost of attending the World Cup final is up to 46% higher in Qatar than the previous tournament in Russia, fans discovered Wednesday as tickets went on sale.

The steep rise in the prices for the FIFA showpiece match since 2018 contrasts with the group stage – apart from the opening game – and Round of 16 seeing a reduction in the cost of the cheapest tickets, which fans can apply for online.

The most expensive tickets on general sale for the Dec. 18 final at Lusail Stadium are 5,850 Qatari riyals ($1,607), up 46% from the $1,100 for the 2018 final won by France.

Category-two tickets are 3,650 Qatari riyals ($1,003), up 41% from $710 for the final four years ago. Category-three tickets – the cheapest available for international fans – are 2,200 Qatari riyals ($604), one-third more expensive than the $455 last time. The category-four final tickets for local residents soars from the equivalent of $110 in Russia to 750 Qatari riyals ($206).

The cheapest seats on general sale internationally to watch the host nation open the World Cup on Nov. 21 soar 37% to $302 (1,100 Qatari riyals) from $220 in Russia. There’s a rise of 13% for category-two tickets to $440 (1,600 Qatari riyals) from $390 and a similar jump from $550 in Russia to $618 (2,250 Qatari riyals) for the most expensive opening-game tickets.

For other matches in the group stage, Qatari residents can buy tickets for 40 Qatari riyals ($11) – the cheapest for locals since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. The cheapest tickets on international sale are the lowest prices since the 2006 World Cup in Germany at 250 Qatari riyals ($69). Category-one tickets have risen marginally from $210 to $220 (800 Qatari riyals) while the category two will remain at $165.

The cheapest tickets in the Round of 16 have dropped from $115 to $96, but they are rising in the other two categories from $185 to $206 and $245 to $275.

Supporters requesting to attend matches at the Middle East’s first World Cup will only discover if they are successful based on a random draw at the conclusion of the first application phase which runs through Feb. 8.

The ticket process is beginning with only 13 of the 32 slots at the tournament filled and qualifying not concluding until the intercontinental playoffs in June.

Applications in the first phase of ticket sales can be made on the FIFA website until Feb. 8 with fans notified if they have been successful in the random draw selection by March 8.

The draw for the tournament is scheduled for April 1 in Doha, the capital of the tiny oil-and-gas rich Persian Gulf nation.

PREMIER LEAGUE: When Arsenal this week sent Pablo Mari away on loan and released Sead Kolasinac, trimming the squad looked perplexing for a club already struggling to muster a team to play.

Folarin Balogun and Ainsley Maitland-Niles had only just been loaned out when Arsenal told the Premier League it lacked enough players to host Tottenham last Sunday.

Calling off a game wasn’t unusual for England’s top division. Applying coronavirus regulations has seen 22 postponements since last month as the spread of the omicron variant has depleted squads and shut training facilities.

But when the request to postpone the north London derby against Tottenham went to the league on Friday, Arsenal had only one declared coronavirus case in the squad. Instead, with five players at the African Cup of Nations and injury absentees, Arsenal successfully convinced the league to call off its game against Tottenham in a stretching of the pandemic policies not intended for this scenario.

Regulations state a game must go ahead if a club has 13 fit outfield players plus a goalkeeper. But confusion over the application of the rules has created a growing sense of farce. The league hasn’t said why Arsenal wasn’t told to promote less experienced contracted players into the first team, with the under-23s playing on Friday night. Nor has the league addressed if Arsenal missing Granit Xhaka was a factor in the postponement after he was suspended following his sending off against Liverpool in the League Cup.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: The Cleveland Guardians have promoted Joe Torres to assistant pitching coach on Manager Terry Francona’s staff.

Torres spent the past two seasons as the Guardians’ minor league pitching coordinator. The 39-year-old has been credited in helping with the development of several of the club’s top young pitchers.

LUGE

POLAND: A Polish luge athlete who was seriously injured in a November training crash at the track built for next month’s Olympics plans to head back to that venue and compete in the Beijing Games.

Mateusz Sochowicz was confirmed to be part of Poland’s four-person Olympic luge team, the International Luge Federation said. Sochowicz was sidelined for about two months while recovering from a fractured left kneecap and deep lacerations on his right leg, among other injuries.

Sochowicz is in St. Moritz, Switzerland, this week for the final World Cup stop of the season. He likely will compete in the Nation’s Cup race on Friday, which could serve as his way of qualifying for the World Cup men’s race on Saturday.

Sochowicz got back on the ice for the first time last week in Germany. It was “as if I hadn’t driven for two months,” he said.

He, like most of the world’s other Olympic-hopeful luge athletes, went to the Yanqing Sliding Center this past fall for what was intended to be about three weeks of training at the new track – only a handful of non-Chinese sliders had even seen the venue before this season – and the season’s opening World Cup race.

But Sochowicz’s stay ended early. During a training run, he crashed into a gate that should have been open to allow him clear passage down the chute. He saw that the gate was not open, managed to sit up a bit on his sled and tried to leap over the barrier – all of which was basically impossible considering the speed at which he was traveling.

The FIL investigated and found the cause to be “human error,” without releasing specific details. The FIL added that it, “together with the track operator in Yanqing, has introduced additional track safety measures for Beijing 2022 after the Sochowicz accident.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »