SOUTH PORTLAND — William Davies scored 20 points, including the go-ahead basket, as Thornton Academy handed South Portland its first loss of the season, 58-53, in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night.

The first quarter featured seven lead changes, but 12 points from Davies was just enough to nullify 11 points from South Portland standout JP Estrella, giving Thornton Academy (8-2) an 18-15 advantage.

The second quarter was one of runs, as an Estrella dunk capped an 8-0 surge and put South Portland up by four, but Estrella then was called for his second foul, had to sit the final four minutes of the half and the Golden Trojans closed on a 12-2 run, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Andrew Jones, for a 32-26 halftime advantage.

Thornton Academy led by as many as eight in the third before the Red Riots (10-1) rallied to tie it up on a Jackson layup. But in the final minute, Davies made a jumper and Braden Camire put home a miss at the horn to give the Golden Trojans a 40-36 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Thornton Academy then went up by nine, 52-43, on a 3-point shot from Camire, but South Portland rallied one final time and made it 54-53 on two free throws from Joey Hanlon, but Davies and Camire each hit two foul shots in the waning seconds to clinch it.

Estrella led the Red Riots with 21 points.

CHEVERUS 46, PORTLAND 42: Silvano Ismail scored 20 points to lead the Stags (4-4) over the Bulldogs (6-3) at the Expo in Portland.

Spencer Cross led Portland with 11 points and Wani Donato recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

ST. DOMINIC 58, TRAIP ACADEMY 36: Taylor Varney led the Saints (7-1) with 14 points in the win over Rangers (3-8) in Kittery.

Jonathan Tangilamesu had 11 points.

Omar Dovesi led Traip with 10 points.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 64, POLAND 48: Jordan Zerner led the Raiders (4-5) with 13 points in the win over the Knights (5-5) in Poland.

Gunnar Saunders and Bryce Richardson added 12 points apiece for Fryeburg, which hit four 3-pointers, including two by Bobby Hallam (10 points).

Poland’s Hunter Gibson scored a game-high 20 points. Teammate Shane Yorkey finished with 12 points and Joey Levesque had 10.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 76, MARANACOOK 49: Trevor Brown scored a season-high 30 points as the Panthers (9-3) cruised by the Black Bears (4-5) in Waldoboro.

Jacob Craig had 13 points for Medomak. Patrick McKenney added 11 points and six assists and Jaiden Starr had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Brayden St. Pierre led Maranacook with 14 points. Keagan McClure chipped in 10.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 74, MT. ARARAT 57: Jay Hawkes scored 22 points as the Patriots (8-3) outpaced the Eagles (0-11) in Topsham

Nate Hebert chipped in 15 points for GNG. Aidan Prescott buried three 3-pointers on the way to 10 points.

Mt. Ararat’s Ty Henke led all scorers with 23 points. Brandon Emerson, John Martin and Ryan Staples all had eight.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD/MASSABESIC/OLD ORCHARD 3, MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 2: Caden Petit had two goals and an assist as the Tigers (1-6) edged the Knighthawks (3-6) at Dover Ice Arena in Dover, New Hampshire.

Jamie Sperlich also scored for Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard and Chase Magnant had two assists.

Caden Fontaine led Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble with a goal and an assist. Bradley Wentworth added another goal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »