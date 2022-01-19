SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough overcame a scoreless first quarter to beat previously unbeaten Gorham 44-39 Tuesday night in girls’ basketball, securing Coach Mike Giordano’s 300th career win.

Lindsay Fiorillo hit three 3-pointers on the way to 16 points for the Red Storm (6-2), which outscored the Rams 19-4 in the third quarter. Caroline Hartley also made three from long-range and finished with 13 points.

Brylee Bishop and Nicole Walker each scored eight points to lead Gorham (8-1), which had an 11-0 lead after the first quarter and 24-12 at halftime.

WELLS 45, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 42: Grace Boucher scored a game-high 16 points as the Warriors (10-0) held on down the stretch to defeat the Seagulls (9-2) in Wells.

Ruby McMinis and Grace Ramsdell each added six points for Wells.

Elise MacNair led OOB with 13 points and Sarah Davis had 12.

CHEVERUS 48, PORTLAND 29: Emma Lizotte had a double-double of 21 points and 21 rebounds and the Stags (8-0) pulled away in the second half to beat the Bulldogs (1-9) at the Portland Exposition Building.

The win gave Stags Coach Billy Goodman 200 for his career.

Cheverus went nearly eight minutes without a point in the first half, but still managed to lead 10-4 after one quarter and 18-8 at the half. The Stags then scored 22 points in the third quarter and never looked back.

Lillie Singleton added 12 points.

The Bulldogs were paced by 10 points from Elizabeth Yugu and eight from Annie Pozzy.

BONNY EAGLE 40, NOBLE 27: Kaitlyn Bartash scored 16 points as the Scots (4-5) downed the Knights (1-9) in Standish.

Emily Hastings added 13 points for Bonny Eagle.

Noble was led by Olivia Howard with 13 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 48, MT. ARARAT 37: Ali Portas’ 13 points led the Patriots (7-2) to a victory over the Eagles (7-4) in Gray.

Portas, who also had five steals, was one of three Gray-NG players to score in double digits. Izzy Morelli added 12 points, and grabbed nine rebounds, and Amber Fortin scored 10.

Cali Pomerleau led Mt. Ararat with 13 points, and Elsa Daulerio chipped in 10.

