Drive-thru fish dinner – Friday, Jan. 21, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Hall, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. Order dinners online by visiting gorhamknights.org. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, peas, coleslaw and dessert for $12.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Jan. 26, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take-out will also be available.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Jan. 29, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Take out containers available for those who do not want to eat inside. Face masks are suggested and hand sanitizer is available.
