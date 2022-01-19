BANGOR — UMass Lowell made three free throws in the final 17 seconds after Maine cut an 11-point deficit to two, holding on for a 60-55 win Wednesday night in an America East women’s basketball game at Cross Insurance Center.

Anne Simon led Maine (6-10, 3-3 America East) with 24 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, but no one else reached double figures for the Black Bears.

The River Hawks (5-7, 2-1) got 13 points from Denise Solis and 12 from Ivory Finley.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 86, WENTWORTH 33: Jordyn Franzen scored 27 points as the Nor’easters (9-7, 7-2 Commonwealth Coast) handled the Leopards (2-10, 0-6) at Biddeford.

Abby Cavallaro finished with 18 points, going 6 for 8 from behind the arc. Juliana Tracey tossed in 12 points and Kaylee Bayor had 10 for UNE, which rolled out to a 43-19 halftime advantage.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMASS LOWELL 71, MAINE 62: The River Hawks (10-7, 2-3 America East) closed with a 9-2 run to turn back the Black Bears (3-12, 0-4) at Lowell, Massachusetts.

Allin Blunt paced UMass Lowell with 23 points. Kalil Thomas came off the bench to score 13 points, while Justin Faison tossed in 11.

Kristians Feierbergs had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Maine. Maks Klanjscek chipped in with 13 points.

BOWDOIN 76, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 72: Taiga Kagitomi scored 18 points to help the Polar Bears (10-7, 2-4 NESCAC) hold off the Camels (6-6, 1-2) at New London, Connecticut.

Afamdi Achufusi had 13 points, going 7 for 8 from the line. James McGowan and Xander Werkman each chipped in with 12 points.

UMASS BOSTON 70, SOUTHERN MAINE 51: Charles Mitchell scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, and the Beacons (6-8, 2-4 Little East) closed the half with a 15-3 run to take control against the Huskies (6-7, 1-3) at Boston.

Malik Lorquet tossed in 16 points for UMass Boston, which led 37-25 at halftime.

Trevor Ward led USM with 17 points. Chance Dixon and Cody Hawes added 10 apiece.

FOOTBALL

GEORGIA: Quarterback Stetson Bennett is returning for another season after leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years.

Bennett, who carried a flip phone and avoided social media during the 2021 season, made an exception to his policy by posting the words “One More Year” on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Bennett began his Georgia career as a walk-on. He then transferred to a Mississippi junior college before returning to the Bulldogs. As a senior in 2021, Bennett replaced JT Daniels as the starter and then kept the job.

Bennett will take advantage of the NCAA’s “Super Senior” rule to use the added year of eligibility granted in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Daniels, who transferred to Georgia from Southern Cal, has again entered the transfer portal as he seeks a new school for his final year of eligibility.