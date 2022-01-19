YARMOUTH — Henry Hart hit five 3-pointers, including a clutch long-range shot to provide breathing room early in the fourth quarter, and Waynflete pulled away to beat North Yarmouth Academy, 57-45, in a boys’ basketball game Wednesday night.

Hart finished with 21 points for the Flyers (4-4).

The first quarter featured five lead changes, and nine points from Hart allowed the Flyers to hold a 13-12 lead.

NYA (3-5) went ahead in the second quarter, but Waynflete turned up the defensive intensity, forced seven turnovers in the quarter and closed the half on a 9-2 run for a 26-21 advantage at the break.

After Joaquim Bila pulled the Panthers even early in the third quarter, a Matt Adey 3-pointer put the Flyers ahead to stay. Waynflete clung to a 36-33 lead going to the fourth quarter, and Hart’s final 3 sparked a game-ending 19-9 run.

Adey finished with 11 points.

The Panthers were led by Bila with 14 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 48, FALMOUTH 41: Anna Nelson and Brylee Bishop combined for 10 second-quarter points as the Rams (9-1) turned a 3-point deficit into a 26-19 lead on the way to a win over the Navigators (5-3) at Gorham.

Nelson finished with 16 points, while Bishop scored 12.

Anna Turgeon paced Falmouth with 17 points. Sloane Ginevan tossed in 10.

YORK 61, LAKE REGION 38: Clara Pavuk scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats (4-3), who built a 15-1 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Lakers (3-8) at York.

Emily Rainforth added 12 points, and Ava Giacobba chipped in with 11.

Shelby-Lynne Sheldrick had 10 points for Lake Region.