YARMOUTH — Henry Hart hit five 3-pointers, including a clutch long-range shot to provide breathing room early in the fourth quarter, and Waynflete pulled away to beat North Yarmouth Academy, 57-45, in a boys’ basketball game Wednesday night.
Hart finished with 21 points for the Flyers (4-4).
The first quarter featured five lead changes, and nine points from Hart allowed the Flyers to hold a 13-12 lead.
NYA (3-5) went ahead in the second quarter, but Waynflete turned up the defensive intensity, forced seven turnovers in the quarter and closed the half on a 9-2 run for a 26-21 advantage at the break.
After Joaquim Bila pulled the Panthers even early in the third quarter, a Matt Adey 3-pointer put the Flyers ahead to stay. Waynflete clung to a 36-33 lead going to the fourth quarter, and Hart’s final 3 sparked a game-ending 19-9 run.
Adey finished with 11 points.
The Panthers were led by Bila with 14 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
GORHAM 48, FALMOUTH 41: Anna Nelson and Brylee Bishop combined for 10 second-quarter points as the Rams (9-1) turned a 3-point deficit into a 26-19 lead on the way to a win over the Navigators (5-3) at Gorham.
Nelson finished with 16 points, while Bishop scored 12.
Anna Turgeon paced Falmouth with 17 points. Sloane Ginevan tossed in 10.
YORK 61, LAKE REGION 38: Clara Pavuk scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats (4-3), who built a 15-1 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Lakers (3-8) at York.
Emily Rainforth added 12 points, and Ava Giacobba chipped in with 11.
Shelby-Lynne Sheldrick had 10 points for Lake Region.
