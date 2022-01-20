BIDDEFORD — The Point-in-Time Count of Biddeford’s unsheltered homeless population is set for Jan. 27. The PIT Count takes place in every state and collects data on those experiencing both sheltered and unsheltered homelessness. The count is used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine funding allocations to agencies providing services to homeless people. It is also used locally to inform those offering services and programs that can help people experiencing homelessness.

Biddeford’s Service-Based Count will take place Thursday, Jan. 27, when volunteers will be located at local service providers to interview people who experienced unsheltered homelessness on the night of Jan. 25. “Homelessness is a serious problem in our community. It’s important to make sure people are counted so we understand their needs and can work to address them in a comprehensive and compassionate way,” said Abigail Smallwood, Biddeford’s Community Development coordinator.

Biddeford city officials say local agencies and nonprofits in the area that work with homeless populations are encouraged to refer people to Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center, 35 South St., Biddeford, on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to speak with a volunteer.

For more information, contact Smallwood by email at [email protected] or at 284-9115.

