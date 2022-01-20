RETIRING

Dana Totman, longtime president and chief executive officer of Avesta Housing, announced he will retire later this year. Totman has served as president and CEO for nearly 22 years. Under his leadership, the number of staff has increased from 60 to 300, the number of affordable homes in the Avesta portfolio has increased from 700 to 3,200, and assets have increased from $60 million to $350 million, according to a news release. Totman will stay through the summer to lead the organization during the search for his replacement.

NEW HIRES

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital announced two hires at its women’s health practice in Ellsworth.

Brittany Nurmukhamedov brings experience as a critical care registered nurse in different hospital settings.

Summer Oakes worked at Yale New Haven Hospital for the past four years.

Northeast Credit Union has hired Steve Becker as vice president of financial planning and analysis. Becker brings a wealth of experience to his role maintaining the credit union’s strong financial stability as it pursues growth strategies.

Dawn LaRochelle joined the Maine Jewish Museum as executive director. LaRochelle brings an extensive background in education and nonprofit leadership. Most recently, she worked at the Center for Women and Enterprise.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice has hired Ron Hood as the new manager of volunteer resources. Hood most recently served as system manager of volunteer services at Central Maine Healthcare.

PROMOTIONS

Cross Insurance announced the promotion of Elizabeth Libby to vice president, brand marketing. Libby, of Corinth, has more than two decades experience in the insurance industry. Her previous positions include commercial lines and benefits producer, marketing coordinator and director of partnership marketing. She is based at at its headquarters in Bangor.

Mission Broadband has hired Michael Elliott as customer relationship manager. Elliott previously worked at Northern Light Health, where he held leadership roles in digital media, finance and business development.

Murray Plumb & Murray has hired attorneys Maria Fox and Heather Whiting as partners. Both attorneys previously worked at MittelAsen in Portland.

Fox, of Portland, has practiced employment law for over 20 years. She is a frequent presenter on employment law and alternative dispute resolution topics for professional organizations such as the Maine Association of Mediators and the Maine State Bar Association.

Whiting, of Falmouth, focuses her practice on family law. She began her legal career as a corporate lawyer working with large firms, owning and operating a small business, and being a mother to three children as well as representing children in court as a Guardian ad litem.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Piper Shores announced five new members to its board of directors:

Dawn Harmon, assistant vice president and legal counsel in Unum’s Employment Law Group.

Michael Wood, of Cape Elizabeth, vice president and portfolio manager at R.M. Davis.

Kim Donnelly, of Windham, executive vice president and director of wealth and business services at Gorham Savings Bank.

Adrian Kurre, a retired hospitality executive, who has over 40 years of experience in restaurant and hotel operations, development and franchise support.

Stephen Brooks, of Cape Elizabeth, recently retired from a 30-year career in the pharmaceutical industry with Pfizer Inc.

GENERAL

Greg Glynn, former broadcaster with the Portland Pirates, announced the launch of Pliable, a new marketing, public relations and broadcasting company in Augusta. Glynn spent five seasons with the Portland Pirates in the American Hockey League as the team’s broadcaster and vice president of communications. He spent the past 12 years at Marshall Communications in Augusta.

