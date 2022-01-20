*Shows may have been canceled or postponed after this listing was compiled.

Railroad Earth, Jan. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com

GoldenOak, Jan. 21. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com

Lost Dog Street Band, Jan. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $18, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Greensky Bluegrass with Infamous Stringdusters, Jan 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra, Jan. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Griffin House, Jan. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Wood Brothers, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com

Beg, Steal, or Borrow, Jan. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dabin, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Studio Two Beatles Tribute, Feb. 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Trevor Noah, Feb. 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Ballroom Thieves, Feb. 5. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $15, $30. johnsonhall.org

Killswitch Engage, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com

Air Supply, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $80. statetheatreportland.com

Mike Block Trio, Feb. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Anaïs Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman, Feb. 17. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $27 to $57. porttix.com

Wild Rivers, Feb. 19. Portland House of Music, $19. statetheatreportland.com

Clem Snide, Feb. 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $17. onelongfellowsquare.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 24. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Twiddle, Feb. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com

John McEuen, Feb. 26. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

David Wax Museum, Mar. 3. One Longfelllow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Al Franken, Mar. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Allison Russell, Mar. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Lurrie Bell with the Blues Prophets, Mar. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Gladys Knight, Mar. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $65 to $95. statetheatreportland.com

Dark Star Orchestra, Mar. 11 & 12. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $75 for two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Ministry, Mar. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, Mar. 13. Portland House of Music, $28. statetheatreportland.com

Dropkick Murphys, Mar. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com

Del Water Gap, Mar. 16. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Mark Erelli and Mary Bragg, Mar. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tom Segura, Mar. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $49 to $89. statetheatreportland.com

Josephine County, Mar. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Whitney Cummings, Mar. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $41 to $65. porttix.com

Patton Oswalt, Mar. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Car Seat Headrest, Mar. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Gustaf, April 8. Portland House of Music, $13. statetheatreportland.com

Sierra Ferrell, April 14. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Shinedown, April 19. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 to $76.50 .crossarenaportland.com

Kaleo, April 19. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Lucero, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Chris Smither, Feb. 5. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jack White, Aug. 22. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com

