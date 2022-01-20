Our governments sets the limit on how much drivers can drink.

Our government says we must wear seat belts.

Our government says we must obey speed limits.

Our government says what drugs we may take.

Our government says we cannot spank our children.

Our government says we must pass a driving test and maintain our license.

Our government says doctors, lawyers and teachers must pass tests and be certified.

There are people who think they can drink and drive above speed limits without a license. They think they can spank and do lots of stuff that endangers the rest of us. That is why our government passes these laws.

People do not always have judgment that is aimed at protecting the rest of us.

Gov. Mills says people have to do the right thing and wear masks. That idealistic idea does not fit with all the rest of our legal system, which is set up to protect us from those who are not responsible.

Gov. Mills must make a mask mandate statewide immediately. It is an emergency.

Valerie Razsa

Gray

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: