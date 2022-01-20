The state Legislature has the opportunity to vote for justice for the tribes in Maine. Constituents are asking legislators to support L.D. 1626, An Act Implementing the Recommendations of the Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act. Passing this bill would give our tribal neighbors equal access to the benefits of more than 150 federal laws enjoyed by the more than 570 other federally recognized tribes in the other 49 states.

The bill would enact many of the recommendations of the legislative task force asked to address conflicts initiated with the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act and the Maine Implementing Act. It would open opportunities for economic development; give access to resources to address violence against women; enable improvements to health care; offer the ability to respond to natural disasters on their lands, and afford the means to provide safe drinking water for their members.

The state has a long-standing, degrading, paternalistic and adversarial relationship with the tribes in Maine that has denied them constitutional sovereign rights. This has divided neighbors, wasted tax dollars and perpetuated racial animus that has demoralized tribes and eroded their ability to self-govern and maintain their culture.

The continued oppression of our tribal neighbors’ sovereign rights damages us all. Passing L.D. 1626 would provide some essential steps, moving to a better future for everyone.

Jacquelyn Elliott

Waterboro

