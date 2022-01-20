The state Legislature has the opportunity to vote for justice for the tribes in Maine. Constituents are asking legislators to support L.D. 1626, An Act Implementing the Recommendations of the Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act. Passing this bill would give our tribal neighbors equal access to the benefits of more than 150 federal laws enjoyed by the more than 570 other federally recognized tribes in the other 49 states.
The bill would enact many of the recommendations of the legislative task force asked to address conflicts initiated with the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act and the Maine Implementing Act. It would open opportunities for economic development; give access to resources to address violence against women; enable improvements to health care; offer the ability to respond to natural disasters on their lands, and afford the means to provide safe drinking water for their members.
The state has a long-standing, degrading, paternalistic and adversarial relationship with the tribes in Maine that has denied them constitutional sovereign rights. This has divided neighbors, wasted tax dollars and perpetuated racial animus that has demoralized tribes and eroded their ability to self-govern and maintain their culture.
The continued oppression of our tribal neighbors’ sovereign rights damages us all. Passing L.D. 1626 would provide some essential steps, moving to a better future for everyone.
Jacquelyn Elliott
Waterboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford wants opinions on new park, offers survey
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Everest Recovery Centers opens in Saco
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco Council directs Planning Board to develop adult use marijuana ordinance
-
South Portland Sentry
A Window on the Past – John Burney, one of South Portland’s many early milkmen
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford Point in Time homeless count is Jan. 27
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.