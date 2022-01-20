BUCKFIELD — Addison Stevens-Belanger poured in 19 points to lead Buckfield past Wiscasset 40-17 in Class C girls basketball action Thursday.

Kianna Finnegan chipped in with 11 points for the Bucks (1-7)

Qina Hyman scored six points for Wiscasset (1-5).

BOYS HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 2, SOUTH PORTLAND/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE 1: Sam Rumelhart scored the go-ahead goal with 5:20 remaining in the second period, lifting the Red Storm (5-3) to a win over South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (6-2) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Scarborough’s Jordan Sheppard opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 5:44 into the second period. Adam Cullen answered with a power-play goal just 49 seconds later, assisted by Tobey Lappin and Richard Gilboy,

Keegan Wood stopped 18 shots for the Red Storm. Jasper Curtis made 27 saves for the Red Riots.

GIRLS HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE/LINCOLN 9, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Sarah Moore recorded a hat trick in the first period, and Marley Lebel and Hannah Hawkes each scored twice for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln (11-3) in a win over the Bulldogs (1-11) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Salin Bachor and Mallory Stuart were the other goal scorers for the Eagles.

Jane Flynn scored for the Bulldogs early in the second period.

