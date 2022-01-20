Etta “Geneva” (Hurley) Gatti 1926 – 2022 PORTLAND – Etta”Geneva” (Hurley) Gatti, a long time resident at Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2022 at Birchwoods of Canco Assisted Care Facility, at the age of 95. Geneva was predeceased by her three older siblings, Wayne, Warren, and Loren; her first husband, Leon Steeves, her second husband, Anthony Gatti; her only child, Sharon, and her stepson, Robert Gatti. She is survived by two grandchildren from her first marriage; and by her stepsons Anthony Gatti II and John Gatti; and by over 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Etta was born on Nov. 15, 1926, in Warren County, Ind. to Claude Moore Hurley and Edith Downey Hurley. She attended Columbus High School, graduating in 1945. Shortly thereafter she met and married her first husband, Leon Steeves, a Portland, native, who was at the time serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. After returning from the war, they settled in Portland, where Geneva was a devoted spouse and mother to her daughter, Sharon. She also worked for many years at the Nabisco Bakery in Portland, and later at Shaw’s Supermarket as a bookkeeper. After Steven’s death in April 1969, she met and married Anthony Gatti on March 27, 1970. They were happily married until Anthony passed away in July of 2002. At Geneva’s request services will be private. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous