Topsham’s Energy Committee is set to present the second webinar in their energy webinars series aimed at educating residents and businesses on energy conservation, renewable energy options, beneficial electrification and more, this time with a more personal take.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 6-7 p.m., three members of Topsham’s Energy Committee will present their personal journeys to electrify their lifestyles and manage their energy consumption for the switch to renewable energy sources. They will present a tour of a 125-year-old home net-zero retrofit to new a construction that applies some of the latest technologies.

“Our committee members have decades of experience implementing nearly every type of energy efficiency upgrade you can think of,” Topsham’s Energy Committee Chairperson Yvette Meunier said. “Nancy Chandler, one of our members, and her family has owned and rebuilt electric cars since the 1990s. Victor Langelo most likely was the first Topshamite to retrofit a geothermal heating system in his home, and Nick Whatley, our Vice-Chair, has installed Topsham’s second-largest solar array at Morning Star Stone and Tile.”

“One of the things that bring us together as a committee is our affinity for renewable energy and energy conservation,” Whatley said. “We enjoy sharing our knowledge and experiences and hope our stories may inspire others to join the beneficial electrification movement.”

The committee will be joined by Efficiency Maine who will talk about the affordable steps toward growing the electrification movement.

The discussion will also include heat-pump water heaters and heat pumps. Efficiency Maine will discuss their rebates and technical resources, including their network of over 700 independent contractors who can do this work.

For more information and to register, visit topshammaine.com/electrification

The Energy Committee meets publicly via Zoom on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 4:30 pm. For more information, visit topshammaine.com/energy.

