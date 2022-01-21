WINTHROP — Levi Tibbetts scored 22 points to pace Lisbon past Winthrop 55-42 in a battle of two top Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball teams Friday.
Mason Booker added 10 points for Lisbon (8-2) while Caden Boone scored eight.
Winthrop (7-2) was led by Bradon Stubbert with 14 points. Logan Baird chipped in 12 while Andrew Foster had 10.
MARSH WOOD 45, MORSE 35: Aidan Sullivan scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half to help the Hawks (7-2) pull away from the Shipbuilders (4-4) at South Berwick.
Trevor Wozny added 13 points for Marshwood, which led 25-15 at halftime and wasn’t threatened.
Sawyer Stead led the Shipbuilders with nine points.
