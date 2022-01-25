The Brunswick Downtown Association Annual Meeting will be held on March 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Wild Oats Bakery & Café at Brunswick Landing. The theme of the meeting is “Back to the Future.”

The public is invited to attend.

During the meeting the 2022 Brunswick Downtown Association Board of Directors, as approved through a vote of membership, will be introduced.

Awards will be presented to Member of the Year, Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

Executive Director Debora King will give an update and a multi-media presentation highlighting the successes and challenges of 2021.

“We really look forward to having an evening event at Wild Oats and hope to see many folks in attendance,” King said. “All local and CDC guidelines at the time will be followed. Masks are required along with proof of vaccination.”

Doors open at 5 p.m., the program begins at 6 and will conclude at 7. Wild Oats appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available.

Pre-registration is required. The cost is $35 per person. Payments can be processed online through brunswickdowntown.org or by calling (207) 729-4439.

