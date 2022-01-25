Details of Maine’s three-year transportation infrastructure work plan, and what it means for Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, Pownal and North Yarmouth, have been released. The plan is released annually with an outline of the Maine Department of Transportation’s strategy for road, bridge and other transportation upgrades and maintenance projects. The projects were announced by state Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, on Tuesday.

“I’m very happy to see investments in our towns from the Maine Department of Transportation,” Daughtry said. “I encourage you to learn about the projects and plans happening along your commute, in your neighborhood and all across the state.”

According to the MDOT, the work plan covers approximately $3.17 billion worth of construction and maintenance, which includes 2,316 individual work items. The three-year plan estimates MDOT will invest in 115 miles of highway construction and rehabilitation; 1,057 miles of pavement preservation; 2,162 miles of light capital paving for roads and highways; 353 safety and spot improvements; and 235 bridge projects.

The following breakdown is the planned capital and maintenance work for some communities in Senate District 24 in 2022:

Bridge rehabilitation

In Brunswick, repairing wearing surface and header. Route 196 Ramp B Over US1 Bridge (#6372) over Route 1 in Brunswick. Located 0.42 of a mile east of Mason Street.

Bridge and structural maintenance

In Brunswick, bridge repairs for wearing surface and header. Route 196 Ramp B Over US1 Bridge (#6372) over Route 1 in Brunswick. Located 0.42 of a mile east of Mason Street.

In Brunswick, bridge repairs for wearing surface and joint headers on Route 196 Ramp C Over US 1 Bridge (#6373) in Brunswick, which carries Route 196 over Route 1.

Highway paving/rehabilitation

In Brunswick, highway paving/rehabilitation with the Municipal Partnership Initiative Program, beginning at Greenwood Road and extending northeast 0.82 of a mile on Church Road.

In Brunswick and Harpswell, highway paving on Route 24 beginning at Mountain Road and extending north 7.94 miles.

In Freeport and Pownal, highway paving on Pownal Road beginning at Hallowell Road and extending southeast 4.06 miles.

In Pownal, highway paving on Elmwood Road beginning at Allen Road and extending southeast 1.23 miles.

In Pownal, highway paving on Elmwood Road beginning 0.03 of a mile south of Lawrence Road and extending south 1.27 miles.

Large culvert improvements

In Brunswick, culvert replacement (#47072) on Route 1 in Brunswick. Located 1.01 miles east of the Freeport town line.

In Harpswell, ditching and culvert replacement (#175583) on Route 24 in Harpswell. Beginning at the intersection of Cundy’s Harbor Road and extending south 8.60 miles.

In Harpswell, ditching and culvert replacement (#175583) on Route 123 in Harpswell. Beginning at the Harpswell-Brunswick town line and extending south 9.50 miles.

In Pownal, ditching and culvert replacement (#99424) on Elmwood Road in Pownal. Beginning at the intersection of Route 9 and extending south 2.25 miles to the Pownal-Freeport town line.

In Pownal, ditching on Allen Road. Beginning at the New Gloucester-Pownal town line and extending east 0.60 of a mile.

In North Yarmouth, ditching on Route 231 in North Yarmouth. Beginning at the intersection of Lufkin Road and extending north 2.22 miles to the intersection of North Road.

Highway safety and spot improvements

In Brunswick, highway safety and spot improvements located at the intersection of Route 1, Mill Street and Stanwood Street.

In Brunswick, highway safety and spot improvements located at the intersection of Route 1 and River Road.

In Brunswick, Pedestrian safety improvements at the intersections of Mason Street, Federal Street, and Water Street

In Brunswick, Pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection of Jordan Avenue and Bath Road.

In Brunswick, highway safety and spot improvements located at the intersection of Route 1 and Church Road.

Light capital paving

In Brunswick, highway paving/rehabilitation on Old Bath Road beginning 0.08 of a mile east of Brookview Drive and extending east 0.68 of a mile.

In Pownal, highway paving on Elmwood Road beginning 0.03 of a mile south of Lawrence Road and extending south 1.27 miles.

In Pownal, highway paving on Elmwood Road beginning at Allen Road and extending southeast 1.23 miles.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: