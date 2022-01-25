TOPSHAM — Morgan Ruff scored 16 points to lead Mt. Ararat past Morse 55-38 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball action Tuesday.

Elsa Daulerio added 13 for the Eagles (8-5)

Danielle Bryant had nine points, and Dakota Shipley and Maddy Werner chipped in seven apiece for Morse.

NYA 40, FREEPORT 37: Freshman Athena Gee’s third 3-pointer of the night, with 2:15 remaining, lifted the Panthers (8-1) over the visiting Falcons (3-8).

The Falcons had erased a nine-point deficit and went ahead 37-35 on two free throws from Isabelle Orlando, but the Panthers tied it on a jumper from Angel Huntsman, then Huntsman set up Gee for the winner.

Orlando missed a potential tying 3 just before the buzzer.

Freeport was paced by 16 points and 16 rebounds from Mason Baker-Schlendering.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PINE TREE ACADEMY 51, NORTH HAVEN 20: The Breakers (3-6) took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and beat the Hawks (0-7) in Freeport

David Knowles had 11 points, while Silas Yeaton added nine for Pine Tree Academy.

Jonathan Brown had eight points for North Haven.

FALMOUTH 90, BRUNSWICK 46: The Navigators (8-2) took control from the start, leading 31-2 after the first quarter and 61-19 at halftime on the way to defeating the Dragons (2-9) in Brunswick.

Jack Stowell led the Navigators with 30 points, including five 3-pointers; Brady Coyne added 22 points. Trevor Gerrish led Brunswick with 10 points.

