Betty McCausland 1946 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Betty McCausland, 75, returned to her Heavenly Father on Dec. 11, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital after a long-term respiratory illness that she fought for over 20 years. Betty and her husband, Lloyd McCausland who predeceased her in February, had been married for nearly 45 years and most recently lived at Pejepscot Terrace in Brunswick. She was born August 20, 1946 in Augusta, daughter of Rev. David and Doris McCourtney Hunter. She attended Cony High School and graduated from Bangor High in 1964. She worked at WABI-TV in Bangor until she started a family. Children were her life as she raised her own children, 13 foster children and ran Betty’s Bundles Day Care in Topsham for over 20 years. After a couple years as a bus aide for MSAD#75, she retired in 2000 due to illness. She was a member and president of Topsham Fireman’s Aux., a member and treasurer of Topsham Rescue Assoc., a member of Topsham Fair Association, a member and president of Brunswick Emblem Club, a member and president of Pejepscot Terrace Tenants Assoc. where she resided and was a long time member and treasurer of the Evergreen’s Senior Center in Brunswick. She bowled for over 30 years in several leagues at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick, holding several officer positions. Her homemade crafts were displayed at the Topsham Fair which earned dozens of ribbons over the years. She was a member of Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell. She is survived by her granddaughter, Ashleigh and her husband Tyler Brumet of Orr’s Island, grandson, Joey Lewis and his wife Andrea of Overland Park, Kan., grandson, Hunter McCausland of Lisbon, granddaughter Jennifer McCausland of Brunswick, grandson Adam Gray; stepdaughter Karen Gray of Brunswick, stepson Stephen McCausland of Camden; great-grandchildren Jaxon, Greyson, Kayleigh and Laney Brumet of Orr’s Island and Makaela and Caiden Lewis of Overland Park, Kan. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd McCausland; her son David McCausland, her daughter Heidi Lewis; her parents, David Hunter and Doris Cox. There will be no visitations per her request. A celebration of her life will be held later in the spring at Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell, date and time will be announced. Spring interment will be in the Forest Grove Cemetery in Augusta. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: “Elijah Kellogg Church Maintenance Fund” 917 Harpswell Neck Rd. Harpswell, ME 04079

