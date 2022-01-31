I write in strong support of Ryan Larsen, Candidate for MSAD 75 School Board, representing Harpswell. Ryan and his wife Dustan, a small business owner, are the proud parents of three daughters, one attending Harpswell Community School, one at Mount Ararat Middle School and one at Mount Ararat High School. This gives Ryan a broad perspective of the needs of students at all levels.

Support of public education is a family tradition for Ryan whose parent and step-parent are educators. “For me, school was always a safe and welcoming place…a place for learning and for growth.” I’m grateful that Ryan stresses that for students to experience both academic and personal growth, schools must be inclusive and all school staff and faculty must be valued and supported.

The importance of involving the entire school community in decision-making – students and all district employees – is clear in Ryan’s description of his own educational experience, that of his kids and of his decision to run for this seat. As a School Board Member, Ryan will bring his thoughtful, collaborative approach and dedication to the entire school community to the table. Ryan’s personal philosophy is a perfect match for MSAD75’s philosophy: “A Source of Lifelong Learning.”

Please join me in voting for Ryan Larsen For School Board on March 12 (in person at the Harpswell Community School, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or by absentee ballot, available at Harpswell’s Town Office).

Jay McCreight,

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: