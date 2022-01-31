LISBON — Mason Booker scored 14 points to lead the Lisbon boys basketball team to a 54-32 win over Mountain Valley in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Monday.

Caden Boone and Levi Tibbetts each had 13 points for the Greyhounds (11-2).

Jake New led the Falcons (6-6) with 11 points and Zach New had 10 points.

RICHMOND 46, SACOPEE VALLEY 43: Carson Black scored 25 points but the Hawks (2-10) fell to the Bobcats (4-6) in overtime in Hiram.

Hunter Mason led Richmond with 15 points. Connor Vachon had 14 points and Wyatt Cassidy finished with 13 points.

Ashton Day chipped in 10 points for Sacopee.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 43, ISLEBORO 40: Silas Yeaton scored 15 points as the Breakers (5-7) beat the Eagles (5-3).

Alden Thacker had 10 points for PTA.

Alex Watson scored 16 points for Isleboro.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BOOTHBAY 28, TELSTAR 24: Jaelyn Crocker scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Seahawks (2-9) past the Rebels (2-9) in Bethel.

Mackenzie Eliot and Morgan Zetts scored eight points apiece to pace Telstar.

RICHMOND 29, SACOPEE 26: The Bobcats narrowly defeated the Hawks in Richmond.

Izzy Stewart scored eight points to lead Richmond (7-3). Kara Briand and Katie Johnson each had six points.

Brooke Landry put up a game-high 14 points for Scope (1-11).

GIRLS HOCKEY

LEWISTON 10, YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 0: Leah Dube and Lily Landry each had a hat trick to lead the Blue Devils (12-1) over Yarmouth/Freeport (4-6) at Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Lily Gish had two goals, with Avaya Desjardins and Toree St. Hilaire each scoring one goal. McLaughlin earned the shutout in net for Lewiston.

