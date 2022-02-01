Mary Stimson McNamara 1950 – 2022 SAVANNAH, Ga. – Mary Stimson McNamara died peacefully at her winter home in Savannah, Ga. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. She died surrounded by her loving family of five children and eight grandchildren. Mary was a third generation Popham Beach seasonal resident. Mary was born in Pasadena, Calif. on April 20, 1950. She was the eldest of three children born to Nancy Rounds Stimson, native of Auburn, Maine, and Charles Ewing Stimson of Pasadena, Calif. She graduated from the Westridge School in Pasadena in 1968 and received her BA in neuroscience at Wellesley College in 1972. In 1972 she married Read McNamara of New Milford, Conn. and began a 50 year marriage which would see them live in five different countries on three different continents. Despite their international living experiences, nothing prevented them from spending every summer at their beloved Popham Beach cottage. It was not uncommon to see four generations of Stimsons/McNamaras enjoying their Popham cottages over the summer through the Fall. In addition to her husband Read of 50 years, Mary leaves behind five children and eight grandchildren, as well as mother Nancy of Pasadena and Popham Beach. A celebration of Mary’s life will take place at a private family event in Popham Beach in June. Please visit http://www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, Ga.

