The Grant Building on the corner of Water and Centre streets in Bath, which has sat vacant for eight years, will now hold residences, offices, a gym and performance space.
The planning board unanimously approved building owner and developer Sean Ireland’s plan to rehabilitate the Grant Building on Tuesday.
Project Manager Mandy Reynolds said the ground floor of 31 Centre St. will become a second location for Union + Co., a co-working office space that has a location on Front Street. Reynolds and Ireland are co-owners of Union + Co.
The building’s second and third floors will become four residences – two units on each floor – that will be accessed via Water Street.
The basement will hold a gym and performing space available to the entire building, said Reynolds.
Aside from interior changes, Reynolds said the building’s art deco façade will be repaired.
Ireland’s plan also includes installing 80 solar panels on the roof that are expected to produce about 30% of the building’s electricity annually.
“The T.W. Grant Building’s best days are ahead of it,” Ireland said. “The role that this building plays in the future of Bath is more important and prominent than the role it played in the history of Bath, and that’s not true of all buildings in Bath.”
The building was home to W.T. Grant Department Store from 1936 to 1970, said Ireland.
Sagadahock Real Estate Association, owned by John Morse IV and his family, purchased the building in 1971, according to city records. Ireland said the association rented the property to Bath Iron Works where it was used intermittently as ship’s quarters for the Navy until 1994.
“People don’t have a strong recollection of what it was during that time, and the reason for that is because it was often vacant during that time,” said Ireland. “They would use it for six months, 18 months, two years, then the ship would go and it could be another two years before they needed it again.”
The property then held Tate’s Department Store from 1995 until 2014, but the building has remained empty since then.
Morse sold the building, which included about a dozen parking spaces, last year to Windward Properties for $309,000.
Last year, the city estimated the property to be valued at $536,100.
This story will be updated.
