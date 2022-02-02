I’ve had the great pleasure over the last two months of gathering with about three dozen business leaders to discuss the Chamber’s new workforce initiative. These advisers helped our chamber select the six programs that we’ll be launching later this year as part of our Chamber Works 2030 program. It’s an ambitious initiative that will be announced March 11 at the Chamber Annual Dinner, giving us just six weeks to recruit the work team members and to build the initial work plans before the announcement.

During those discussions, I came to a realization about a mindset shift that is beginning to take hold. This observation is not exclusive to workforce needs, but these hiring issues give us some concrete examples of it. For lack of a better phrase, we are beginning to see a shift from individual thinking to more community-minded thinking- a shift from Me to We- and for us to succeed this decade, it must become the Decade of We thinking.

Just stay with me on this for a second, I can explain.

As I have stated before, the biggest reason for our current workforce issue has been demographics. The size and influence of Baby Boomers have shaped the growth of our economy over the last 50 years more than any other single factor. In the late 1970s the Baby Boomers joined the workforce — the largest influx of workers in the history of our economy. They worked for 40 years, but we didn’t do a great job of backfilling these industries, and now we’re finding we can’t replace all the workers we’re losing.

With economic growth of these Baby Boomers also came the mass consumerism of the ‘80s and ‘90s, when we saw the rise of snowmobiles, jet skis, video gaming systems, personal computers, CD players, vacation cruises, and so much more. Times were thriving and many people enjoyed the spoils of that success, as is their right. Prices began to increase on everything: vehicles, tuition, insurance, housing, childcare, but the economy was growing so everyone accepted it as ‘the cost of doing business.’

This era bred a competitive spirit that inspired many to look out for themselves and to put personal financial growth as the top priority. This isn’t to besmirch anyone for their gains. Everyone was trying to keep up with the Joneses, but no one stopped to ask why they needed to compete with the Joneses in the first place. This focus on self, and personal growth, sometimes left the community behind.

The effects of this mindset can be seen in our workforce today. Here is one example. The cost of childcare has been a problem since I was a kid in the 1980s. It cost about half of one of my parent’s paychecks per month for me and my brother to get childcare. Now it’s an entire paycheck for many parents. Why didn’t we look at childcare costs while they were escalating over the last 30 years rather than waiting until now when it is such a burden on young families?

This escalation isn’t about greed for childcare providers, it’s about costs going up for staff, guidelines, certifications, food and so much more. They need to charge more to keep their business open but we’re approaching prices becoming too expensive for parents to pay. According to WorldPopulationReview.com Maine ranks 33rd in childcare costs per child averaging just under $800 per month (Massachusetts is 1st at $1750 per month). For those without kids, could you afford an extra $800 bill per month in your budget?

Now let’s look at the Me mindset. The Me mindset says, “You had the kid, if you couldn’t afford it you shouldn’t have had the kid.” In fact, a U.S. Senator basically said this very thing last week. It’s the “not my problem” approach because that mindset doesn’t value anything that is not a direct benefit. However, a common solution then becomes for one parent to leave the workforce because their wages won’t offset the cost of childcare, and the community has one less employee at your favorite business.

Now if we look at the We mindset, we can admit that $800 per child is a significant monthly investment, so we convene groups to find solutions to that, rather than saying “not my problem.” We could allow some employees to work remotely from home, saving their childcare costs if they can still be work-productive while parenting during the day. We can invest in on-site childcare, or near-site childcare, where parents bring their kids to work with them and have that cost built into their salary. We could look at childcare reimbursement plans, or funding childcare employee retention programs so childcare providers are not burdened as heavily by payroll costs so they can keep prices down and recruit more staff.

In the We mindset, those not directly affected by the issues (meaning those without kids in this scenario) see the benefit to the entire community. They offer their time and investment into programs that don’t directly benefit them, but rather makes the community stronger.

It’s the same mindset needed for school funding, arts funding, substance abuse programs, climate change, diversity/equity/inclusion and much more. This We mindset puts the priority on what makes the community stronger, and if the community is more livable and attractive, we will get more employees.

Hiring is at such low levels that employers are beginning to explore more benefits and programs to address employee needs outside of work. That’s exactly what programs like Chamber Works 2030 are doing too — finding solutions to make the whole community more attractive. This shift to focusing on what makes the community stronger can be seen in different benefits being offered by employees too.

I’ll expand on this idea with more concrete examples later this month, but things are changing in the workplace right now. Those businesses adapting to this new mindset shift will be the ones finding the most long-term success.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

