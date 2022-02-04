I belong to a monthly men’s group (the Brethren) composed of four Republicans and four Democrats. At a recent meeting, every member seemed to agree that Congress is broken, because bipartisanship is a lost cause. Moreover, every Republican member of the group believes that Biden really did win the election, a stance that puts them in the minority of what used to be the Grand Old Party. They also wish Trump would just go away, proving that they believe that character matters.

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell recently criticized Biden for giving a speech on voting rights that, according to McConnell, divided the country. That’s a rich comment coming from a man whose sole goal when Barack Obama became President was to make Obama a one-term president. His sole goal now is to do nothing that would make Biden look good. As one wag noted, “McConnell complaining about the decline in bi-partisanship is like Jeffrey Dahmer complaining about the decline in dinner party etiquette.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Democrats tried to pass a measure that would enable a full discussion of the voting rights bill. Not one Republican spoke out in favor. Not one. Sen. Angus King, Maine’s lone sane senatorial voice, gave a brilliant speech on the issue, insisting that the right to vote is essential to preserving our democracy. Sen. Collins? She laid low, refusing to take a stand that might anger McConnell. No surprise there.

On the brighter side, the noose is tightening on Donald Trump. Or, more accurately, the nooses are tightening, since Trump faces scores of legal issues and lawsuits. Mother Justice is finally catching up to the con man, even though he retains his blindly loyal followers. “Who cares about democracy,” they seem to be saying, “Gimme more of my guy Trump.” If Trump doesn’t land in jail, he may land on the ballot. And if Republican legislators in some swing states have their way, those states would have the power to overturn election results. How ‘bout them lemons?

I see no hope to right the Congressional ship, unless we make some major changes.

Establish term limits for members of Congress. Two eight-year terms for Senators; two four-year terms for Representatives. That’s it. Then they’re gone. No cushy lifetime jobs for which the main goal is getting re-elected and thereby collecting fat salaries and generous benefits.

Establish term limits for Supreme Court Justices of 16 years.

Abolish the electoral college. Trump “won” the 2016 presidential election because of the anachronistic electoral college process, even though he lost the national popular vote by over 3 million votes. He lost the 2020 election by over 6 million votes, even though he boasted, with typical Trumpian braggadocio, that he “won” the election.

Overturn Citizen’s United, a Supreme Court decision in 2010 that has opened up the financial floodgates. In 2000, approximately $1.6 billion was spent on Congressional elections. By 2018, that number has jumped to $5.7 billion. The 2020 election cost a total of $14 billion, destroying all previous spending records.

If you’re like me, you get daily emails from this or that candidate or political party urging me to contribute $5 or more right away to “save” the country from this or that dreaded foe. I delete all these emails. Moreover, I will support only two candidates for national office in the foreseeable future: Senator Angus King, who holds public office for the right reasons; and Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, one of the few Republican leaders willing to stand in front of the Trump train and thereby risk ending her political career.

I wish I could be more hopeful about Congress and our political future, but I can’t. I wish I could still stand with pride when our national anthem is played. I will continue to stand for the anthem, but I will no longer play the political game until the rules of the game have been changed. Sadly, there’s little hope for a rule change, given the cast of characters involved. For now, I’ll turn off the news and take more walks and hug more friends and see more plays and hear more music. Ya gotta do what ya gotta do.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

