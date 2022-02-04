Doing better in our economy

We live with two realities about our economy — it does a lot of good, producing innovation and opportunities, and too many people, and the earth, struggle. Some seem to reap huge benefits, while according to the United Way, 42% of Americans are ALICE — asset limited, income constrained, employed — with incomes not high enough to afford necessities, like housing and food. This leaves many of us unsettled and wishing we could do better. We could see that desire as arising from common values across our faith traditions that call for compassionate care for all, and from our American founding principles, like the Declaration of Independence proclamation that all are created equal, with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

There is inspiring work going on to build these values into our economic systems, so that our economy moves closer to working for all. In the world of business, a leading example is B corporations, businesses that are certified to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance and accountability. On Thursday, Feb. 10, from 6-7 p.m., you are invited to an online community workshop to learn more about this movement from Fiona Wilson, a B corp Ambassador and Director of the Sustainability Institute at the University of New Hampshire (and a Freeport resident), and from Wicked Joe Coffees, a local B corp based In Topsham. People who are interested are invited to gather again on Feb 24 to share about our concerns about the economy, and to discuss actions we can take to help grow this movement.

This is the first offering of a new community initiative, Hope and Action: An Economy for All, which aims to provide hopeful ways to engage in building an economy that works for all, by highlighting positive movements in our economy. We’re offering workshops, other events, and ways to learn and act online. To register for the workshop, to learn more or to participate, visit our website at www.hopeactioneconomy.com. In the face of so much struggle, let’s work together to nurture glimmers of light.

Mary O’Brien,

Brunswick

