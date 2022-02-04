Lincoln County Historical Association’s annual winter lecture series features two talks in February that focus on Black people in Maine’s history.

On Feb. 10, historian Bob Green will reveal details about Black people in Maine that seldom appear in history texts. On Feb. 24, James Tanzer discusses his research into the life of Quash, a Black man in 18th century Lincoln County.

The talks will be held via Zoom. Registration is required. There is no charge for either event, but donations will be accepted to support the organization’s work to collect, preserve and interpret the history of Lincoln County. Visit lincolncountyhistory.org to register.



Historian Bob Green, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.: It is frequently said that Maine is the whitest state in America. Yet, Black people have a long history in the Pine Tree State. Slaves? Yes. But also builders, farmers, fishermen, ship captains, educators, etc. It’s that hidden history of our state that Bob Greene will reveal.



A native of Portland, Greene is the eighth generation of his family to be born in Cumberland County. His roots in Maine stretch back into the 1700s. After graduating from Portland High, Greene went off to college and a career as a journalist, covering airplane crashes, Mississippi River floods and the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As The Associated Press’ tennis writer, Bob traveled the world covering the sport.



After retiring, he returned home to Maine where his genealogical research has led to his deep knowledge about Maine’s Black history. He currently teaches a Black History of Maine course at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Southern Maine. Bob also is the 2021 recipient of the Maine Historical Society’s Neal Allen Award, which is presented each year for exceptional contributions to Maine History.



History Researcher, James Tanzer, Feb. 24, 6 p.m.: In the spring of 2020, while working on a genealogy project in the history of a local family, independent researcher James Tanzer came across a digital copy of the will of a formerly enslaved Black man named Quash, who lived in Topsham during the 18th century.



Eager to learn more about Quash, but unable to find any mention of him in local history books, James decided to research Quash’s life himself. Thus began a monthslong project in local history to uncover the life of Quash and bring his memory to the fore once again in the communities in which he lived.



By searching for evidence in Quash’s surroundings, including town records and social connections, James found direct evidence of Quash’s life and built a vibrant picture of a well-connected, motivated and successful individual whose story adds weight to arguments that Black history is there to be found, if only we know where to look.



Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, visit lincolncountyhistory.org or Facebook at Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine).

