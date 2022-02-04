Klaus Otto Schreiber 1927 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Born 1927 in the free city of Danzig (now Gdansk, Poland. City was established by German Merchants in 13th century), son of Auguste (Kromarek) and Otto Paul Schreiber. Klaus attended New Scotland District Boy Elementary School in Danzig-Langfuhr. In 1936 his family moved to Hannover (also Hanover, where George I of England is buried). He enrolled in the city’s Bismarck Gymnasium in 1937 and in 1942 chose industrial practicum, an entrance requirement for engineering school. In 1944 Klaus volunteered military service in the Luftwaffe and in 1945 joined ground forces of Army Group North in combat on the Russian Front, was wounded from a mortar round and taken to Danzig Port. He joined an embarkation with other wounded and many refugees on one of the last ships leaving the port for the perilous journey in submarine infested waters of the Baltic Sea to Cobenhavn, Denmark. A train filled with other wounded took him to medical care at a hospital at Oberhof, Thuringia. After his release he and a small group of patients walked westward to surrender to American troops at Unterhausbach on May 4, 1945 to be interned at Regensburg. He was released on May 25 and taken with others to the outskirts of Hanover, his hometown. The city lay in ruins. Fortunately, his family’s home stood unscathed among the ruins of 13 apartment houses on his street. Klaus attended Hannover School of Engineering and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was subsequently employed in sugar, oil refining and rubber industries. In his blood was his ability to understand and appreciate machines and devices that render a product or service in our industrial world. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1955 and became a citizen in 1961. He took employment with Precision Valve Corporation, Yonkers, N.Y., as a draftsman. A need arose to strengthen manufacturing quality control and he assumed the position of manager. During this period he developed tools and machinery for better in-process control of manufactured components. He married Mary Elizabeth Wagoner, a Drexel University graduate, in 1957. They were blessed with three children, Susan Annette, Klaus Christian and Rolf Eric. Klaus C. is married to Nancy (Bracikowski). Klaus C. and Nancy live in New York City. Their beloved son, Rolf, died unexpectedly on June 1, 2005, in New York City. Susan Annette Lambert lives in Old Orchard Beach. Mary Elizabeth, spouse, beloved partner and devoted and loving mother of their children who enriched his life and that of their children departed this world sudden and unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2015. In 1963 Klaus was chosen to set up Precision’s branch manufacturing operation in Chicago, which he thereafter operated as general manager for four years. He was made vice president in 1968, after having returned to the corporate offices, and assumed the position of corporate VP, with the responsibility for all domestic and European manufacturing operations. As Precision Valve’s VP of special operations he established, equipped and managed King’s Road Vineyard, a 2500 case commercial winery in Hunterdon County, N.J., before retirement in 1993. Klaus and Mary were active in the Lutheran Church wherever their family resided. Klaus served on their congregation council and as council president, including at Good Shepherd in Brunswick. He supported the Boy Scout movement as advancement chair of Troop 1 in Bronxville, N.Y., joined Tutor Literacy Volunteers, served on the Board of Habitat for Humanity and as volunteer taught German to elementary students under FLY, Foreign Language for Youth program, for many years in Brunswick. He had a love and the tongue for several of the Romance languages and actively supported foreign language programs at a local high school. Klaus enjoyed cross-country skiing and foreign travel and art appreciation together with his beloved companion, Mary. They both traveled together widely in Europe and returned time and again to their treasured Italy. He loved teaching, reading and writing and listening to good music. He enjoyed biking, swimming and body surfing and took pleasure doing home repairs and cutting firewood for the winter. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

