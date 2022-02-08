BRUNSWICK — Trevor Gerrish had 14 points, including four in overtime, to lead the Brunswick boys basketball team to a 56-55 win over Morse on Tuesday.

Quinten McCaffrey had 14 points for the Dragons (4-12), and Gerrish added eight rebounds.

Gabe Aucoin led the Shipbuilders (6-9) with 19 points, and Sawyer Stead scored 16.

MADISON 55, LISBON 37: The Bulldogs (9-7) pulled away in the second quarter for a key Mountain Valley Conference victory over the Greyhounds (14-3) in Madison.

After taking a 17-12 lead into the second quarter, Madison outscored Lisbon 19-7 in the second frame to take command of the game. Callan Franzose scored a game-high 30 points for the Bulldogs.

Levi Tibbetts led the Greyhounds with 17 points and Mason Booker added nine.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 71, RICHMOND 49: Ricky Delisle scored 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Old Orchard Beach (11-6) stopped the Bobcats (7-7) at Richmond.

Landen Johnson added 20 points for the Seagulls, who put the game away with a 24-9 advantage in the third quarter.

Connor Vachon led Richmond with 20 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MT. ARARAT 44, BIDDEFORD 28: The Eagles (11-6) held the Tigers (6-11) to nine points in the second half, pulling away in Biddeford.

Elsa Daulerio scored 20 points for the Eagles, who led 24-19 at the half, then took command.

Alexis Libby led Biddeford with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

KENTS HILL 58, BOOTHBAY 39: Rose Jenkins and Regina Sabirova both had 19 points as the Huskies (8-4) beat the Seahawks (4-8) in Kents Hill.

Jaelyn Crocker had 18 points for Boothbay.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 48, RICHMOND 25: Elise MacNair scored a game-high 18 points as the Gulls (14-3) downed the Bobcats (10-4) in Old Orchard Beach.

Kara Briand led Richmond with seven points.

