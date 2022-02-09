There are so many vital issues that clamor for our attention but for us, three of the top 10 include passage of the Voter Protection Act to save our democracy, the right of choice to continue to protect women’s body integrity and climate change to ensure the survival of our planet.

Unfortunately, when there is legislation regarding climate change there can be unintended consequences that fall on the backs of seniors and all those who live on a fixed income. Escalating energy bills can become a real worry but climate change legislation is all-important.

State Sen. Eloise Vitelli, (District 23) has therefore proposed LD1913. If passed it would establish a commission of rate holders to establish a plan so that Mainers will be able to afford their bills. And, the Public Utilities Commission would be directed to create a relief program so Mainers can pay their bills while we move forward to protect our climate.

This bill will come before the Maine Energy Committee on Feb 15 and you can comment prior to that by going to mainelegislature.org/testimony/ or you can contact Sen Vitelli to let her know of your support at [email protected] or by calling (207) 287-1515.

Sandra and Ole Jaeger,

Georgetown

