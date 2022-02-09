Joan Elaine Gould Desjardins Ware Balliet 1932 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Joan died peacefully in her sleep with her beloved pug, Cody, by her side on Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022, at the age of 89. Joan was educated in Freeport where her parents, Kenneth and Florence Gould, both worked at L.L. Beans for their lifetime. Joan was an amazing mom and homemaker most of her life, raising five successful children, many gardens and a myriad of pets. When she moved from Greene to Brunswick, in her forties, she went back to school to become a C.N.A. and worked in nursing homes before retiring 20 years later. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Patricia St. Pierre, her three husbands, Roland Desjardins, Richard Ware and Deane Balliet and her daughter, Linda Gilley. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by all those who mourn her loss, her children: Diane and Larry Brown of Buckfield, Maine; Brenda and J.D. Larson of Velva, North Dakota; Richard and Kelly Desjardins of Harmony, Maine and Theresa Desjardins of Brunswick, Maine. Her grandchildren include: William Brown, Christopher Warden, Branden Warden, Caryn Miller, David Larson Jr., Patrick Desjardins, Burleigh Desjardins, Nicholas Desjardins, Tonia Pratt and Carrie Gilley, Weston Desjardins, Jesse Desjardins and Eric Desjardins and twelve great grandchildren, so far. A private graveside celebration of life will be held at Burr Cemetery in Freeport in the warmer months. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . Please make memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451

