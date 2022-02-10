The Brunswick school district will implement an anonymous reporting tool and hire an outside hazing prevention team.

The district plans to contract with StopHazing, a Maine-based organization that studies hazing and offers prevention strategies to schools and universities. The projected cost is $10,000.

In the fall, The Times Record reported that allegations of hazing had surfaced among member of the Brunswick High School football team. Following a school investigation, several players were removed from the team, a longtime coach was fired and the remainder of the 2021 season was canceled. In October, The Times Record reported that policies related to hazing, bullying, harassment, sexual harassment, violence and school safety were considered during the disciplinary process.

A separate police investigation into the matter yielded no criminal charges.

StopHazing will conduct interviews and focus groups, as well as gather data through surveys on the perception of hazing from Brunswick High School community members, according to StopHazing Post-Doctoral Fellow for Research and Evaluation Dr. Dave Kerschner.

“I think our assessment efforts, where they are grounded, we’re looking at positive aspects of the community culture that we want to amplify,” said Kerschner. “We’re also looking at what are the attitudes and perceptions of things that are more mailable that we can work to change.”

The StopHazing initiative will likely begin by March or April and conclude by the end of the school year.

The district also plans to join the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, a tip line created by the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise in 2018, Superintendent Phil Potenziano told the school board Wednesday. It will be free to the school department, and available for grades six through 12 likely by the fall.

The resource will be accessible through a mobile application, phone line and website 24-hours a day and staffed by crisis counselors. Examples of behaviors and incidents that can be reported through the service include threats of violence, bullying, drug and alcohol abuse, concerns about depression, anxiety and suicide as well as sexual assault.

Beyond individual counseling and depending on the severity of the situation, the crisis may be brought to the school district, and then to local police or medical services.

“Any time that we can assist a student or community or staff member provide information to ensure the safety of our buildings is what we need to do,” said Potenziano. “I do view this as another tool in the toolbox for staff, students and parents and family and community members to let us know if we have a student in crisis or a student that’s threatening violence.”

Brunswick’s Police Chief Scott Stewart said he was supportive of anything that will keep kids safe.

“I’m sure there will be a learning curve, but nothing that can’t be overcome,” said Stewart. “This is just another example of the great working relationship between the school and police departments moving in the same direction to ensure our schools remain a safe place to learn.”

Sandy Hook Promise reports having saved 296 lives. Approximately 82,000 tips have been received through the program, and other Maine schools that use it include Regional School Unit 57, Regional School Unit 21, Waterville Public Schools and Winslow Schools.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: