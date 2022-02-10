I’m running for The Maine House of Representative seat in District 99, Harpswell, and part of Brunswick to replace Rep. Jay McCreight as her term ends this year. For those who may not know yet, district 51 is now 99. The district maps were modified.

This community has given my family and me so much. I’m excited and honored to have an opportunity to serve my community and give back.

I was born and raised in Maine. I have lived my entire life in this community. I grew up in Cooks Corner Brunswick, and I now live in Harpswell.

I was born into generational poverty and lived in poverty for half of my life. I am fortunate to be there no longer, but I am aware of the broken steps within our social service systems and the struggles of climbing up the fractured ladders within them.

I am also grateful that social services exist. Without those services, I would not be where I am today. I am a strong advocate for strengthening those services and fixing those broken steps in the ladder so when people need help, they have a strong, safe ladder to help them up and out.

I am also one of the founders of The Vicarage by the sea. My partner Johanna Wigg and I opened the doors in 1998 with a vision to create an alternative model for those living with memory impairments and create a path for social change by offering a home-style of care. I have been an advocate for those living with Dementia for 25 years now.

In 2016 I became a member of the Equal Justice Partners Circle, a project of Maine Equal Justice that supports Mainers who have experienced poverty in developing leadership and advocacy skills.

I have advocated on issues ranging from raising wages to health care, disability rights, housing and racial, Indigenous rights, to school bus safety and food insecurities, and to support our fishing heritage and much more.

In 2018 I completed the Maine AFL-CIO candidate training. The Maine AFL-CIO Is a state federation of over 160 local labor unions representing over 40,000 working men and women and retirees.

In 2019 I became a proud graduate of Emerge Maine, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for office.

I recently was honored to be appointed by the House Speaker to the Commission to Increase Housing Opportunities in Maine by Studying Zoning and Land Use Restrictions. The work done by all on this commission was terrific. I have no doubt that when the report and its suggestions reach the legislature, it will bring fundamental changes to address our state’s affordable housing crises.

I also want to take a minute to send out a big thank you to our outgoing Rep. Jay McCreight for all she has done not only for our district but our entire state.

My wish is to continue to build upon Rep. McCreight’s successes and to bring your voices and new ideas to the table to work together on the things that we as a district and state need to continue to become a better and stronger Maine. A Maine that listens to the people and works for all.

Together we can tackle and solve the issues that affect our state and future. Together we can make our community stronger and better for all.

I will be a representative that will support your ideas, fight for the needs of our community, and I will make sure that you always have a voice at the table.

Today I’m asking for your support to be the next state representative for House District 99 and to bring your voices to Augusta.

