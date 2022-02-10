Allowing superintendent to have last say on masks is school board disgrace

In October 2021, the School Board of MSAD 75 voted to give sole discretion to the superintendent to decide when the school mask mandate should end and become a choice. This piece is not about whether masks should be worn or not, but whether the school board is willing to hear from the community. The reason for this vote was because they were tired of “being flooded by emails,” hearing from each side of the table and dealing with issues related to our children. This decision shows an utter disrespect for the communities they serve. This decision also violates the School Board Code of Ethics Article R: “Board members will … abide by the laws of the State and the regulations formulated by the Maine Department of Education and by the State Board of Education.”

They were tasked to make these decisions and chose to pass the buck. To be inconvenienced by their constituency goes against reasons they campaigned to become school board members.

No one ever dreamed we would be facing issues so divisive and global. I can hear the words “We didn’t sign up for this” circling in their heads. As an RN who has worked in-person every day through this pandemic, I dove into what I had to do. Did I sign up for this? No, but I faced the pandemic head-on and have been there for those that rely on me. The board’s dismissal of their constituency, students, and teachers is a disgrace to the public position they hold. Our country is founded on the democratic process that allows everyone’s individual voice and view to be heard. By voting for autocracy, they have canceled our voices and public forum. They have put the community in a position of distrust by breaking their Code of Ethics and paved an unfavorable image for the ability to do their jobs. If willing to give up the democratic process now, how will future issues be handled? Will turning over important decisions to the superintendent become commonplace because the Board does not want to be flooded with communication from their constituents?

Stacey Wheeler,

Bowdoin

Larsen for MSAD 75 school board

At first glance, I may not seem to be the most obvious person to be writing in support of a school board candidate since I don’t have children. However, I have lived on Orr’s Island for over 30 years and in the past have enjoyed volunteering at our Harpswell Community School.

I care deeply about Harpswell and know how important its schools are to the future of our wonderful community. I also spent much of my career working in higher education, and know how important K-12 education is to every individual student’s future. This is why I am supporting Ryan Larsen for the MSAD 75 school board.

I hope that my neighbors will vote for Ryan Larsen for school board because of his honesty, openness, and connections to the community. Having heard Ryan speak with conviction about his commitment to excellent public education, I’m excited at the prospect of his voice representing me and my neighbors on the MSAD75 school board.

Please join me in voting for Ryan Larsen for school board on March 12 either in person at the Harpswell Community School, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by absentee ballot, available now at Harpswell’s Town Office.

Linda Kreamer,

Harpswell

