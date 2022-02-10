Topsham will hold its first winter festival in the recreation area at the town’s solid waste facility to give families a chance to get outside and indulge in some cold-weather fun.

Winter Chills 2022 will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, during the school vacation week.

“This winter event is new,” said Topsham Parks and Recreation Director Pam Leduc. “It is being sponsored by many of Topsham’s municipal departments in an effort to get children from our community outside and active during February vacation.”

Leduc said they planned to have the festival this year after they canceled their annual father-daughter Valentine Day Dance event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winter Chills will include ice fishing, snowshoeing, snow and ice sculpting and other outdoor events. All activities are free.

“We have obtained a permit from the state for children under 16 to try ice fishing without a license,” said Leduc. “The ponds do have both trout and bass, and all fishing participants will receive a free bait bucket and net from the Topsham Public Library.”

Leduc said the ponds are spring-fed, and the fish are safe to eat, despite the proximity to the solid waste facility.

Nearly 4 inches of snow is required to carry out these activities, and there is now nearly 9 inches of snow accumulated. Leduc said they might have ice skating on one of the ponds too.

There will be volunteers to help children learn to fish or snowshoe.

While the event is sponsored by the Police, Fire and Public Works Departments, Leduc said they do not know how much it would cost to host the event.

Hot dogs, cocoa and snacks will be provided to everyone at the event. However, there are no vendors currently planned, and the departments will each provide equipment and materials.

Similarly, Bowdoinham is hosting its annual week-long Ice and Smelt Festival from Saturday, Feb. 19 to Sunday, Feb. 27.

Bowdoinham Planning and Development Director Jenn Curtis said the is to promote the town through highlighting its arts culture, agriculture and outdoor recreation features.

Last year, the festival events were mainly designed as “self-serve” events that people can do safely outside on their own.

“The festival is somewhat scaled back from several years ago but hopefully has something for everyone,” said Curtis. “The focus on the major event days is on enjoying some time outdoors and then finding an enjoyable way to warm up.”

This year, the town offers weeklong events like StoryWalk, sledding, and cross-country skiing.

A StoryWalk is a picture book presented page by page, so a reader walks along and reads the story as they go. It can be found at Cathance Meadow trails at the riverfront across from Mailly Waterfront Park.

There are also other events like “A Year of Take and Make” exhibit by the Merrymeeting Arts Center. The show is held every Saturday starting Feb. 19 and will run through March. 12., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cathance River Art Gallery will feature the wood carving of local artist Mark Donovan. A Guild of Artisan member will also be at the gallery selling her hand-made “Merrymeeting Mittens.”

Snowshoeing and skiing will be held at Center Point Preserve on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. Participants must preregister by emailing [email protected]

The Bowdoinham Food Pantry will organize a take-out soup supper from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Free horse-drawn sled and wagon rides will be available on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Cathance River Trails, and Local Girl Scout Troup 721 will sell hot chocolate and other goodies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a fundraiser to support their trip to Galapagos.

Curtis said all hosts and participants are encouraged to adhere to the current Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

