You may have read in the news recently that several families who are seeking asylum have moved into a hotel in Freeport that is serving as a satellite shelter. According to Portland Resettlement Coordinator Chelsea Hoskins, overflow shelters in Westbrook, South Portland, Old Orchard Beach and Freeport are helping to meet the growing need of people seeking asylum in southern Maine.

In late December, I received a call from Ms. Hoskins, asking if Oasis Free Clinics would provide medical care to the adults who would be moving into the Freeport hotel. Without hesitating, I responded, “Absolutely. How can we help?”

The Oasis team met, and we realized that providing care at the hotel made the most sense. Quickly, we mobilized staff and volunteers. Working closely with our community partners – Freeport Community Services, Gateway Community Services Maine, Mid Coast-Parkview Health, and the city of Portland – we have had five clinics so far and have begun to establish relationships with our new neighbors.

Getting the call from Ms. Hoskins made me reflect on why Oasis was created. In 1992, local physicians volunteering with Tedford Housing noticed that people who were experiencing homelessness did not have access to healthcare. They asked, “How can we help?” and responded by organizing a walk-in clinic once a month at the Tedford-Oasis Shelter. That’s how Oasis Free Clinics began.

Through the years at Oasis, that question – “How can we help?” – has been the driving force behind changes in our operations or additions to our clinic. The creation of the Oasis Dental Clinic came out of a conversation with Merrymeeting Bay Dental Society about how to meet the oral health needs of our community. By answering the question, “How can we help?” area dentists, partnering with Oasis, have volunteered thousands of hours, providing free dental care to hundreds of Midcoast residents over the past 17 years.

In 2004, a community-wide task force was created to address the challenges patients face when paying for prescription medications. The task force recognized the need for a program to connect patients with free medications, and Oasis asked, “How can we help?” The task force agreed that Oasis should manage the Community Prescription Assistance Program on behalf of our community. Oasis staff has administered CPAP ever since, procuring well over $10 million in free medications since it was created.

By asking that one question, we have opened the door to many new opportunities, including collaborations with the Merrymeeting Gleaners, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, The Gathering Place, and Tedford Housing. We have seen the number of patients whose first language is something other than English grown from two to over 70 by asking community partners how we can be of assistance. We have enhanced our mental health services and added MaineCare application assistance.

I have often written about our values at Oasis – the core beliefs that drive our work and decision-making. Two of our values are at the heart of the question, “How can we help?” The first value – community – recognizes that we offer our services in the context of a complex web of community systems and social determinants of health, all of which impact the health of the individual and the community. The second value is service. Oasis is an organization built on the belief that it is important to share our talent and time to serve others and the greater good. Taking these together, it makes sense that 30 years after our first Tuesday evening clinic was held, we at Oasis are still asking ourselves and our partners, “How can we help?”

Anita Ruff is the executive director of Oasis Free Clinics, a non-profit, no-cost primary care medical practice and dental clinic, providing patient-centered care to uninsured adults in Midcoast, Maine. For more information, call (207) 721-9277 or visit oasisfreeclinics.org. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

