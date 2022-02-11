Looking for logic in CMP bill

I felt it could be instructive for my new Maine neighbors to share a comparison of my recent bill from Central Maine Power to that of my previous provider in the Pacific Northwest. While in Oregon, we lived at 4,000 feet and had long periods of temperatures below freezing and heavy snowfall. My recent bill from CMP was $907 for 139.9 KWH per day. Last year, for the same period in Oregon my bill was for $315 for 140.5 KWH per day — a rather remarkable difference in cost for the same energy consumption. I wonder if there is the possibility of a reasonable explanation for this observation?

Michael Hudson,

Brunswick

Vote Larsen for Harpswell seat on SAD 75 school board

Let me first say to you that if you don’t have children in the district, the quality of your local school has implications on a number of levels. On a practical level, a good school district attracts families to your area. When people want to move into your town, the property value of your home will go up. New families also add new energy into our community. With more families, we’ll have more workers, more volunteers, and more perspectives.

And of course, a good school district produces educated, critically thoughtful, civic-minded young people who are prepared to enter college and serve in the government at the town, state, and federal level. They are prepared to join the 21st Century workforce or armed forces. They are prepared to collaborate and work with people who come from diverse social and economic backgrounds. Also, a good school district produces adults who will creatively and compassionately confront our country’s most pressing societal and environmental issues.

But beyond a practical level, good school board leaders represent us and our values as a community. They welcome people in rather than push people out. They talk and listen to each other with respect and decency. And when they disagree, they disagree with civility, not in a manner that makes themselves disagreeable.

We want a board member who seeks to build up our school district and the people who work there, not demean and tear them down. And we want a board member who will make deliberate decisions based on evidence and reason.

Finally, school board members have a number of constituencies to consider: the other members of the board, the parents, the taxpayers, the administrators, the teachers, the support staff and the children. In working with these different groups we need to be able to trust our school board members to use common sense to achieve the most harmonious results.

Ryan Larsen will work to produce positive change on the board and in our schools and that’s why I urge Harpswell voters to elect Ryan Larsen for the MSAD 75 school board opening.

Gregory Greenleaf,

Harpswell

This year, I’ll pass on the Olympics

Is that all there is, is that all there is?

If that’s all there is my friends, then let’s keep dancing

Let’s break out the booze and have a ball

If that’s all there is…

Those are lyrics from a truly classic song by Peggy Lee (I have dated myself) that come to mind in this “Olympic” year. Cheating and judging controversies, drug scandals, COVID infections and disqualifications, host country human rights violations, lack of snow, poor food, athlete complaints and their virtual incarceration, warnings about use of free speech, and the use of the Games for political statements and propaganda.

Add to all that the total absurdity with the presence of a Russian team allowed to compete only as the “ROC,” not as the “Russian Olympic Team,” as supposed punishment resulting from their state-sponsored doping violations, never mind their current activity on the Ukrainian border.

In addition to all this, are the scandals and issues with our own U.S. Olympic Committees and organizations with Women’s Gymnastics, the Women’s Soccer teams and the 2002 Olympic Winter Games bid scandal among others. Don’t forget the Nancy Kerrigan fiasco, and multiple doping incidents with American athletes over the years. Throw in the overall lack of funding and support of our athletes compared to other countries.

There are possibly ways to clean up this ongoing mess that would make the Olympic Games a viable event, but given the state of our world, politics, and human failings, I doubt that will happen any time soon. For the “true” honest athletes, that is a sad thing. Unfortunately, it appears that for now, “that is all there is.” I won’t be breaking out the booze or dancing, but I will pass on watching the games themselves.

Jeffrey Runyon,

Brunswick