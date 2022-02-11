No injuries and minimal damage were reported after a duct fire at Amtrak’s layover station in Brunswick early Friday morning.

According to Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief James Millson, crews arrived at the Turner Street facility at approximately 3 a.m. after Amtrak staff reported seeing flames and smoke coming from an exhaust system near the ceiling.

Upon arrival, Millson said, it appeared the fire was already out since Amtrak staff had shut down the impacted duct. Firefighters then monitored the facility until clearing the scene at about 4:45 a.m.

The fire was contained to the duct, and no other damage was reported to the building or any of the trains. Millson did not have a dollar estimate to the cost of damage on Friday.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but Millson suspected the equipment overheated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: