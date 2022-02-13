Police say a 27-year-old man was found dead in the driveway of the Mill Street Canoe Portage in Brunswick on Sunday morning.

A pedestrian found the body of Tracey Williams of Brunswick shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday and reported it to police. As of Sunday afternoon, the death was not considered suspicious, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.

The Criminal Investigations Division was also called to assist with the investigation.

“The body of Mr. Williams has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the cause/manner of death will be released pending their determination,” the release stated.

No further information was immediately available Sunday.

