Lisbon School Department is looking at spending $790,479 or 4.37% more in the next fiscal year, Superintendent Richard Green told the school board Monday.

The spending plan for 2022-23 stands at $18.8 million and would raise local taxes by $347,875, or 4.7%.

“The total budget has gone up $790,479 as a result of using unassigned balances, and also additional state subsidy that impacted on the local taxes,” said Green. “Those that are new to the budget, generally this time of the year the impact on local taxes is in about $800,000 range because we did not receive as much subsidy as we have.”

There is a 22.7% increase in salaries and insurance of trauma coaches and guidance counselors across the school district.

Teachers’ salaries increased by 14.5%, ed tech teachers’ salaries went down by 3.8%, and debt services decreased by 3.5% due to expired bonds.

“In this budget, there is no decrease in any positions, and there is no increase either,” said Green. “It is all pretty much status quo with the exception of building administrators over the next few months.”

District-wide technology funds and supplies are up 18%. Green said that is a result of trying to be proactive and looking at what could be replaced.

“Gartley Street School revenue is something we have to watch because we did build into this budget that they would be generating or bringing in revenue about $300,00 and they are not close to that,” said Green. “Something that we need to be careful of is whenever you use revenues for the budget, and those revenues don’t come in, that creates a financial challenge for the district.”

The board suggested having field trips for children back up and running. They said these trips support learning and should be prioritized in the budget.

“I feel like we continue to push for flat every year, and I wonder if the messaging from the board and administration is don’t go seeking new things or trying new things because it won’t get in the budget,” said Committee member Ross Cunningham. “We were number six on the top-selling market in the state this past year. New families are moving to the town, which brings new revenue and new taxes. I want to make sure we are all thinking about improving the school system in a substantial way and not just think bottom-line improvements.”

The school committee will present the budget to the town council on March 8. The budget adoption is scheduled for May 10.

“It is important to note that this is just the start of this school budget presentation,” said Lisbon Town Council Chairperson Fern Larochelle. “Last year, probably their initial budget was quite a bit higher than what the final budget ended up being. This year’s budget looks pretty good so far. I have full confidence that the school board will work with the superintendent and come up with a fair budget – a number that is going to represent what they need to operate correctly.”

A referendum vote will take place June 14.

In 2015, Lisbon voters rejected the school budget after the proposed $15.47 million spending plan was reduced to $15,052,845. The revised spending plan of $15.44 million — that included money for adult education — was approved in Sept 2015. Last year, residents approved an $18 million school budget in a 126-90 vote.

Larochelle continued: “We don’t usually get a lot of people for the vote, but I believe as long as the board is able to put forward a fair budget and can explain the increases, I don’t think that we will have a problem with getting another yes vote on the budget.”

