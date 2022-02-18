River Arts in Damariscotta begins its winter season with an exhibition in black and white. Running from Feb. 15 through March 26, the “Black & White” show offers a sophisticated collection of works in a wide range of media.

River Arts was pleased by the number of entries and community support for this show, according to a news release.

Juror Jack Silverio chose works by 80 artists. He looked for works that were “confident, not hesitant or confused; true to their intent; and whole and complete in themselves.”

The artists were called to enter works in black and white and the resulting show displays the diversity of possibilities within this singular constraint. From minimalist to intricate, organic to geometric, reserved to exuberant, the “Black & White” show highlights contrast. Sculpture, painting, graphite, ink, collage, encaustic, fiber, wood and photographic works are included in the show.

The “Black & White” show runs from Feb. 15 through March 26. River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Masks are required in the gallery. For more information, call River Arts at (207) 563-6868 or visit the website at riverartsme.org.

