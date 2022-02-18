“….To make hosts of friends who are to be leaders in all walks of life; To lose yourself in generous enthusiasms and cooperate with others for common ends. This is the offer of the college for the best four years of your life.” — From “The Offer of the College” (Bowdoin College)

Anneka Williams and Tessa Peterson have been close friends since their days at Bowdoin College, and they’ve taken the Offer of the College to heart. Since graduating, Anneka has been working on her masters in Global Climate Science at the University of Copenhagen. Tessa, an Earth Science major at Bowdoin, has been leading bicycling trips around the United States.

Anneka and Tessa share a love of rigorous outdoor activity and a deep commitment to working to protect the planet. When Tessa approached Anneka about participating in a Climate Ride in Spain to raise funds to address climate change, Anneka immediately embraced the idea.

Climate Ride has raised over $7 million for more than 100 organizations, including National Parks Conservation Association, 350.org, Vote Solar, Food and Water Watch, People for Bikers, 1 % for the Planet and dozens of active transportation coalitions throughout the U.S.

From April 17-22, Anneka and Tessa will spend five days biking 250 miles of rugged countryside in Spain, from Barcelona to Girona. They will be the youngest of the 20 riders on the trip, each of whom must pay their personal expenses to participate. Every rider must also raise $4,500 for Climate Ride. Their team name is, quite naturally, Los Olos Polares (“Polar Bears”).

The two friends are no strangers to taking on physical challenges, which benefit environmental causes. Anneka participated in a Climate Hike several years ago in Glacier National Park in Montana. Tessa participated in a Climate Ride two years ago in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

Anneka minces no words when she talks about the need to combat the risks of climate change right away. “We’ve been doing a lot of learning and researching about climate change, but we haven’t done enough to make real change. It’s time to act now.” Anneka is a talented runner and seasoned hiker, but she hasn’t tackled challenging bike rides. Having known this determined young woman for several years — she and I combined efforts to write a book of flash fiction — I’m confident that she will rise to the challenge.

Tessa’s passion for biking aligns well with her commitment to preserving open spaces and protecting various species. “Through biking, I have made friends from people in all walks of life. Biking changes lives.”

As to the upcoming ride in Spain, Tessa says “I hope it has a butterfly effect. Hopefully, people will not just contribute to the cause, but also decide to do a Climate Ride themselves.”

While I’m one of those older people who thinks we must confront the issue of climate change, I haven’t really done much about it. Sure, Tina and I drive Priuses, we’re good recyclers, and we support political candidates who care about environmental issues, but that’s not enough. So here’s a way we can help two loyal Bowdoin Polar Bears make a big difference in addressing climate change.

If you're interested in joining us in this effort, please email me ([email protected]), and I'll send you a link. Or you could send an email directly to Anneka Williams at [email protected] gmail.com.

Thanks so much!

